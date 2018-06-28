Top Gifs of the 2017-18 Season

Another season gets logged into the books, and with it- plenty of records broken, career-high’s set and NBA history made. With big moments come big reactions, and we’ve grabbed the best ones for you to see, Dub nation.

LOUDER DUBNATION

Oracle is loud. Fact. Players feed off that energy. Fact. Need proof? See below.

DANCING DUBS

Dub Nation loves to dance, and doesn’t need much reason to.

SHRUG IT OUT

We can’t help it, we love Dub Nation. Sorry not sorry.

BENCH SQUAD

Whether it was for a quick break or for the game, our bench held it down all year, bringing the energy, creativity and support from the sideline.