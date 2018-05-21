Steve Kerr wins PBWA’s 2017-18 Rudy Tomjanovich Award

Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors has won the 2017-18 Rudy Tomjanovich Award, which honors an NBA coach for his cooperation with the media and fans, as well as his excellence on the court, the Professional Basketball Writers Association announced today.

Kerr led the Warriors to a 58-24 record in his fourth season as their coach. He gives members of the Warriors’ public relations staff room to do their jobs and he encourages players to express themselves. Kerr also is generous with his time with the working press and is thoughtful with his answers.

The PBWA selected five finalists for the award. The other finalists were Steve Clifford of the Charlotte Hornets, Mike D’Antoni of the Houston Rockets, Doc Rivers of the Los Angeles Clippers and Brad Stevens of the Boston Celtics. Kerr won the award through a vote of PBWA members. He also won the award during the 2014-15 season.

The award is named for Rudy Tomjanovich, a former Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers coach who always was professional and respectful while dealing with the media. During his 13 seasons as an NBA head coach, Tomjanovich amassed a 527-416 regular-season record and a 51-39 postseason record. His Rockets won back-to-back NBA titles in 1994 and 1995.

The PBWA is composed of more than 200 writers and editors who cover the NBA on a regular basis for newspapers, online outlets and magazines.

2010-11 Jerry Sloan, Utah Jazz

2011-12 Doc Rivers, Boston Celtics

2012-13 George Karl, Denver Nuggets

2013-14 Frank Vogel, Indiana Pacers

2014-15 Steve Kerr, Golden State Warriors

2015-16 Dwane Casey, Toronto Raptors

2016-17 Stan Van Gundy, Detroit Pistons

2017-18 Steve Kerr, Golden State Warriors

Rudy Tomjanovich Award winners