Sole of the Warriors: Best of 2017-18

The best style and sneaker moments of the regular season.

The NBA Playoffs are here and the Warriors quest for back-to-back titles officially begins. Everyone brings their best every night - on and off the court. This is the stage to flex your style and show off your hottest kicks. While we wait to see what the Dubs rock this postseason, let's look back at some of their best sneakers of the year.

Jordan Bell reaches Level 9000 in return from injury

Draymond Green flexes in Off-White Hyperdunks on Opening Night Stephen Curry debuts the Curry 5 on his 30th birthday Kevin Durant continues Aunt Pearl's legacy with KDX Patrick McCaw pays tribute with KD IV "Scoring Title"



