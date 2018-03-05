Warriors Celebrate Women's History Month with 'Hear Us Roar' Campaign

The 2017 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have launched the “Hear Us Roar” campaign to celebrate Women’s History Month throughout March. The month’s comprehensive programming will include in-game activations, community outreach efforts and a postgame “Women in Business” symposium following “Women’s History Night” against the Indiana Pacers on March 27. Throughout the team’s efforts in the month of March, the “Hear Us Roar” campaign will pay tribute to the vanguards of the women’s movement, while also inspiring and empowering a new generation of female leaders.

The Warriors will again partner with BAYCAT Academy, a Bay Area nonprofit that educates, empowers and employs youth to produce digital media, to create Women’s History multimedia content throughout the month of March. In videos that will be released online and run during games at Oracle Arena throughout the month, the Warriors and BAYCAT will spotlight the following leaders:

Warriors President and Chief Operating Officer Rick Welts, who was instrumental in shaping and creating the WNBA



Denise Long, who became the first woman ever drafted in the NBA when she was selected by the San Francisco Warriors in the 13th round of the 1969 NBA Draft



Stanford Women’s Basketball Head Coach Tara VanDerveer, one of the top coaches in the history of collegiate and international women’s basketball

Additionally ,BAYCAT will take a look at everyday Women Warriors, capturing the powerful internal drive women carry in themselves. In this series, BAYCAT will feature profiles on Kerith Burke (NBC Sports Bay Area), Jo Paraiso (Oakland Teacher of the Year), Thuy Nguyen (San Francisco Skate Club) and Preeti Mistry (Navi Kitchen).

The month’s festivities will culminate with “Women’s History Night,” which will take place at the Warriors game on March 27, and will include:

A “Hear Us Roar” T-shirt giveaway for the first 10,000 fans



A postgame symposium with female leaders from some of the team’s corporate partners that focuses on women in business



The evening’s halftime show will be the Warriors Dance Team’s Dance Clinic, which will feature performances from boys and girls who learned a routine from the Warriors Dance Team earlier in the month

The team’s community events during the month of March will focus on female youth in the Bay Area with the following events:

The Dubs & @united recently hosted 25 youth from @techbridgegirls for a Women in Aviation Day at SFO, inspiring the next generation of aviation leaders with a special look at aircraft operations & more #WomensHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/NL1KhRChok — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 2, 2018