Warriors Advance to Fourth Consecutive Western Conference Finals

The Golden State Warriors have earned a berth in the Western Conference Finals for a franchise record fourth-straight season, following tonight’s 113-104 victory against the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals. Golden State becomes the second team in NBA history to earn four-straight trips to the Western Conference Finals joining the Los Angeles Lakers (1982-1989), per the Elias Sports Bureau.

The Warriors will face the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference Finals, which will mark the club’s seventh appearance in the conference finals since the NBA began using the conference format in 1970-71. The Warriors and Rockets previously met in the 2015 Western Conference Finals, with the Warriors winning the series 4-1.

Golden State defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 4-1 in the Western Conference Semifinals and own an 8-2 (.800) record during the 2018 Playoffs, tied with Houston for the best mark in the NBA. Golden State has won 24 of its last 27 playoff games, including an NBA record-tying 15-straight home playoff wins. The Warriors, making their sixth-straight playoff appearance, won the 2015 and 2017 NBA Championships and have earned three consecutive NBA Finals appearances since their return to the playoffs in 2013.

Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr, who owns a 54-17 (.764) record in the playoffs, is the fourth coach in NBA history to guide his club to conference finals in his each of his first four seasons, joining Phil Jackson, Pat Riley and Johnny Kundla. Additionally, the Warriors are the first Bay Area team since the Oakland Raiders (1973-77) to reach their conference’s championship in four-consecutive years.

The 2018 Western Conference Finals will begin on Monday, May 14 with all games being televised exclusively on TNT. On the radio side, 95.7 The Game and the Warriors Radio Network will broadcast every contest of the Warriors-Rockets series, with play-by-play man Tim Roye once again calling the action, joined by color analyst Jim Barnett. In addition to the local radio coverage, all games can be heard nationally on ESPN Radio. All Warriors radio broadcasts can also be heard digitally in a variety of ways, including the Golden State Warriors Official Mobile App for fans within a 75-mile radius of Oracle Arena, the NBA Game Time App, the NBA.com Audio League Pass, and on Sirius XM.

Warriors 2018 NBA Playoffs tickets are available at warriors.com. In the event that a Warriors playoff game is sold out, tickets may still be purchased through the Warriors official resale marketplace, where season ticket holders and other fans resell tickets that are 100% guaranteed by the Warriors organization. The Warriors ticket marketplace offers a safe and convenient way for fans to access all levels of tickets throughout the regular season and playoffs.

Below is the schedule for the Western Conference Finals series between the Warriors and Rockets:

Game 1: Monday, May 14 - 6 p.m. PT, @HOU

TV: TNT; Radio: 95.7 The Game & ESPN Radio

Game 2: Wednesday, May 16 - 6 p.m. PT, @HOU

TV: TNT; Radio: 95.7 The Game & ESPN Radio

Game 3: Sunday, May 20 - 5 p.m. PT, Home ( Find Tickets)

TV: TNT; Radio: 95.7 The Game & ESPN Radio

Game 4: Tuesday, May 22 - 6 p.m. PT, Home ( Find Tickets)

TV: TNT; Radio: 95.7 The Game & ESPN Radio

Game 5*: Thursday, May 24 - 6 p.m. PT, @HOU

TV: TNT; Radio: 95.7 The Game & ESPN Radio

Game 6: Saturday, May 26 - 6 p.m. PT, Home ( Find Tickets)

TV: TNT; Radio: 95.7 The Game & ESPN Radio

Game 7*: Monday, May 28 - 6 p.m. PT, @HOU

TV: TNT; Radio: 95.7 The Game & ESPN Radio

*if necessary