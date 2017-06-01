Warriors to Host Official Watch Parties at Oracle Arena for Games 3 and 4 of the 2017 NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors, in partnership with AEG Facilities, announced today that they will host Official Warriors Watch Parties at Oracle Arena for fans to watch the Warriors battle the Cavaliers in Cleveland for Games 3 & 4 of the 2017 NBA Finals on Wednesday, June 7 at 6:00 p.m. and Friday, June 9 at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets for both Oracle Arena Watch Parties will go on sale to the general public on Monday, June 5 at 1:00 p.m., with an exclusive presale for the team’s season ticket holders on Monday, June 5 at 10:00 a.m. and priority wait list members on Monday, June 5 at 11:00 a.m. Tickets are $20 and available exclusively at warriors.com. A portion of proceeds from the event will be donated to the AEG Oakland Community Foundation and the Warriors Community Foundation. Parking opens at 4:30 p.m. ($10) with Oracle Arena doors opening at 5:00 p.m. In addition, the Warriors Team Stores located throughout Oracle Arena will be open for fans to purchase the latest Warriors gear.