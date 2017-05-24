Warriors to Celebrate 'Warriors Week' With Events Leading Up to Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Finals

To celebrate the franchise’s third consecutive NBA Finals appearance, the Warriors are encouraging fans to show their support for the team by participating in numerous “Warriors Week” events ahead of Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Finals on Thursday, June 1:

Thursday, May 25 – Western Conference Championship Trophy at Dunk Contest in Burlingame

Fans will be able to take photos with the Warriors’ 2017 Western Conference Championship trophy at the Dunk Contest location in Burlingame (275 Primrose Road) from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 25. Fans can also receive a complimentary Strength in Numbers Warriors rally towel, while supplies last, at the Dunk Contest Burlingame location beginning at 4:00 p.m.

Warriors Team Store Locations Warriors Team Store

Walnut Creek (1201 S. Main Street)

Store Hours: Mon.-Fri. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.;

Sat. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.;

Sun. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Warriors Team Store

Oracle Arena

Store Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Every Day

The Warriors will once again hold “Car Flag Friday” where fans can receive a complimentary Warriors car flag, while supplies last, at the Warriors Team Store at Oracle Arena (7000 Coliseum Way) on Friday, May 26 beginning at 10:00 a.m. Fans will be able to take photos with the Warriors’ 2017 Western Conference Championship trophy at the Warriors Team Store location at Oracle Arena from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 27 – 95.7 The Game’s “NBA This Week” Live at the Warriors Team Store in Walnut Creek

The Warriors’ flagship radio station, 95.7 The Game, will host its “NBA This Week” show live on-site at the Warriors Team Store in downtown Walnut Creek (1201 S. Main Street) with hosts Matt Steinmetz and John Dickinson on Saturday, May 27 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Warriors television and radio analyst Jim Barnett will also be in attendance and available to sign autographs for fans from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m., while fans will be able to take photos with the Warriors’ 2017 Western Conference Championship trophy from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 28 – Social Sunday

The Warriors will hold a social media contest on Sunday, May 28, to give away a pair of tickets to Game 1 and a pair of tickets to Game 2 of the NBA Finals. To enter, fans are asked to post creative ways they are supporting the team on Instagram and Twitter with the hashtag “#WarriorsWeek” on Sunday, and the Warriors will pick their favorite entries to win Finals tickets. To be eligible to win, fans must live within the Warriors’ NBA marketing territory and follow the official Warriors account (@warriors) on their platform of entry.

Monday, May 29 – Buy One, Get One Free on all Warriors Road Jerseys

The Warriors will hold a “Buy One, Get One Free” sale on all Warriors road jerseys at both Warriors Team Store locations at Oracle Arena (7000 Coliseum Way) and downtown Walnut Creek (1201 S. Main Street). Both stores will be open normal hours on Memorial Day.

Tuesday, May 30 – 2017 NBA Finals T-Shirts Unveiled

The Warriors will unveil their NBA Finals giveaway T-shirts, with morning television news shows having the first opportunity to show Warriors fans the design live on air, on Tuesday, May 30. The shirts will be on sale at all Warriors Team Store locations beginning at 10:00 a.m. and online at warriorsteamstore.com beginning at 8:00 a.m.

Wednesday, May 31 – NBC Sports Bay Area Live From Chase Center Experience

The Warriors’ television partner, NBC Sports Bay Area, will host “SNC: Warriors Playoff Central,” its 2017 NBA Finals preview show, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. live from the Chase Center Experience in San Francisco. The Chase Center Experience is steps away from the site of Chase Center, the Warriors’ new sports and entertainment venue being built in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood and set to open for the start of the 2019-20 season.

The Warriors will face the winner of the Eastern Conference Finals series between the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2017 NBA Finals, which begin on Thursday, June 1. The Warriors are the first team in NBA history to begin a postseason with 12-straight wins, earning three consecutive trips to The Finals for the first time in franchise history. The Warriors are the 14th team in NBA history to earn an NBA Finals berth in three-straight seasons, making the franchise’s ninth overall appearance in the NBA Finals.