Warriors Re-sign Forward Kevin Durant

The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have re-signed free agent forward Kevin Durant, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released. During the 2018 NBA Finals, Durant averaged 28.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 2.00 blocks in four contests earning the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award for the second straight year, becoming the sixth player to win back-to-back Finals MVPs along with LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, Michael Jordan (twice) and Hakeem Olajuwon

Durant, 29, posted averages 26.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, career-high 1.75 blocks per game in 68 games during the 2017-18 regular season, garnering his ninth consecutive NBA All-Star nod and All-NBA First Team honors for the sixth time in his career. An 11-year NBA veteran, Durant owns averages of 27.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.15 steals, 1.11 blocks and 37.1 minutes in 771 games (all starts) with Golden State and Oklahoma City.

The Washington, D.C., native has shot better than 50 percent from the field in each of the last six seasons and owns career percentages of 49.0 percent from the field, 38.4 percent from three-point range and 88.2 percent from the free throw line. In 2012-13, Durant became the sixth player in NBA history to qualify for the league minimums in the 50/40/90 club (hit at least 50 percent from the field, 40 percent from three and 90 percent from the line), a group that was joined by Stephen Curry in 2015-16.

The forward received the 2017-18 Seasonlong NBA Cares Community Assist Award, presented by Kaiser Permanente. During the 2017-18 season, Durant pledged more than $13 million to numerous organizations with a dedicated emphasis on education.

Originally selected by the Seattle SuperSonics with the second overall pick in the first round of the 2007 NBA Draft, Durant captured Rookie of the Year honors in Seattle in 2007-08 before the franchise relocated to Oklahoma City. In his lone collegiate season at the University of Texas in 2006-07, Durant was named the National Player of the Year and earned the Adolph Rupp Trophy, Naismith Award and Wooden Award, becoming the first-ever freshman in NCAA history to win any of those awards.