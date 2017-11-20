Warriors to Offer no Additional Fees Black Friday Through Cyber Monday

OAKLAND, Calif. – The 2017 NBA Champions Golden State Warriors are partnering with Ticketmaster to eliminate single game ticket fees for the Holiday weekend, the team announced today. The Warriors Team Store will also offer holiday specials for a variety of items and free ground shipping for online orders over $50 throughout the weekend. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase single game Warriors tickets offered by the Warriors online at warriors.com for all remaining home games for the 2017-18 season. This offer will be available all weekend starting Friday, November 24 at 10:00 a.m. PST and ending Monday, November 27 at 10:00 p.m. PST.

Starting Saturday, warriors.com and the Warriors Team Store will also have The Town jerseys in stock, along with additional The Town merchandise available for free shipping for online orders over $50. Throughout the Holiday weekend, warriors.com and Warriors Team Store will have additional retail specials and on Cyber Monday, November 27 the Warriors will offer 25% off all purchases throughout the day on warriors.com.

Merchandise sales on warriors.com are up 56% this season driven by 2017 NBA Championship merchandise including the special jewelry collection from Jason of Beverly Hills, The Town gear, and the new Nike jerseys. Based on leaguewide sales for the 2016-17 regular season, Warriors All-Star guard Stephen Curry ranked first in the league for the NBA’s most popular jersey with the Warriors ranking first in most popular team merchandise during that same period.

Fans interested in purchasing single-game tickets for any 2017-18 Warriors game can be purchased at warriors.com, or by calling 1-888-GSW-HOOP. In the event that a Warriors game is sold out, tickets may still be purchased through the Warriors official resale marketplace, where season ticket holders and other fans resell tickets that are 100% guaranteed by the Warriors organization. The Warriors ticket marketplace offers a safe and convenient way for fans to access all levels of tickets throughout the regular season and playoffs.

American Express is the preferred payment partner of the Golden State Warriors. Visit warriors.com/amex to see how American Express is All for Dub Nation. All Season Long.

For more information on the NBA Champion Golden State Warriors, presented by Kaiser Permanente, visit warriors.com.