Warriors Gaming Squad to Participate in Inaugural Season of NBA 2K League

The Warriors Gaming Squad (WGS) is one of 17 teams set to compete in the inaugural season of the NBA 2K League, it was announced today. Warriors Gaming Squad is the NBA 2K League affiliate team of the Golden State Warriors organization.

“It’s rare that any organization gets to be a part of something from its inception, and that’s what makes participating in the NBA 2K League so enticing,” said Kirk Lacob, vice president of GSW Sports Ventures. “Competing in the inaugural season of the NBA 2K League presents the opportunity to engage with the passionate esports community while building on the global fan base for the game of basketball.”

The Warriors Gaming Squad logo, shown above, serves as a visual bridge between the NBA’s Golden State Warriors franchise and its NBA 2K League team. Whereas early video game designs relied on a square, flat graphic, the Warriors Gaming Squad logo pays homage to the old and celebrates the new as it appears flat and three-dimensional simultaneously. It is contained in a circle, which evokes a basketball and the rich history of the Warriors organization.

The NBA 2K League is the first esports league operated by a U.S. professional sports league. The NBA 2K League will host the first stage of player qualifying for the league from Jan. 1 to Jan. 31, 2018, open to anybody around the world who is at least 18 years old and has a copy of NBA 2K18 (PS4 or Xbox One). Players will need to win 50 games in NBA 2K18’s Pro-Am mode and complete an online application by Jan. 31 for the chance to be invited to the next round of tryouts in February. Each of the NBA 2K League’s 17 teams will select gamers from a draft pool in March, and the season will begin in May. The players will compete as unique basketball player characters in 5-on-5 play against the other teams in a mix of regular-season games, tournaments and playoffs. The NBA 2K series has sold more than 70 million units worldwide, and NBA 2K18 is poised to become its highest-selling sports title ever.

Warriors Gaming Squad has officially launched its social media channels on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information on Warriors Gaming Squad and the NBA 2K League, visit www.NBA2KLeague.com.