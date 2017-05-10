Warriors Encourage Fans to Celebrate Car Flag Friday

The Golden State Warriors are encouraging all fans to show support of the team’s third consecutive appearance in the Western Conference Finals by placing a Warriors car flag on their vehicles on “Car Flag Friday” on Friday, May 12. While supplies last, starting tomorrow, Thursday, May 11, fans can visit a Warriors Team Store location — either at Oracle Arena (7000 Coliseum Way) or downtown Walnut Creek (1201 S. Main Street) — and receive a complimentary Warriors car flag. Additionally, free car flags will be available at Dunk Contest, Warriors Retail Store, located in Burlingame (257 Primrose Road) and San Mateo (60 E 31st Ave).

The Oracle Arena Warriors Team Store will be open Thursday and Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and the Walnut Creek Warriors Team Store will be open Thursday and Friday from 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. The Burlingame Dunk Contest location will be open Thursday and Friday from 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. and the San Mateo location will be open Thursday and Friday from 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. In addition to receiving a complimentary Warriors car flag, the Warriors Team Store is the place to go for the latest Warriors apparel as Golden State, which has won its first eight (8) games in the 2017 NBA Playoffs, continues its pursuit of a second championship in three seasons.

Warriors Team Store Locations

Walnut Creek

1201 S. Main Street

Monday – Friday: 10:00a.m. – 9:00p.m.

Saturday: 10:00a.m. – 6:00p.m.

Sunday: 11:00a.m. – 6:00p.m.

Oracle Arena

7000 Coliseum Way

Monday – Sunday: 10:00a.m. – 5:00p.m.

Dunk Contest Locations

Burlingame

257 Primrose Road

Monday: Closed

Tuesday–Saturday: 11:00a.m.–7:00p.m.

Sunday: 11:00a.m.-5:00p.m.

San Mateo

60 E 31st Ave

Monday – Saturday: 10:00a.m. – 9:00a.m.

Sunday: 11:00a.m. – 7:00p.m

Limited tickets for the first three home games of the Western Conference Finals at Oracle Arena for the 2017 NBA Playoffs are still available and can be purchased at warriors.com, or by calling 1-888-GSW-HOOP. In the event that a Warriors playoff game is sold out, tickets may still be purchased through the Warriors official resale marketplace, where season ticket holders and other fans resell tickets that are 100% guaranteed by the Warriors organization. The Warriors ticket marketplace offers a safe and convenient way for fans to access all levels of tickets throughout the regular season and playoffs. Earlier this season, the Warriors hosted a Stop Fraud Night to warn fans about the potential dangers of purchasing fraudulent single-game tickets from a non-verified third party. For more information on Stop Fraud Night, please click here.

American Express is the preferred payment partner of the Golden State Warriors. Visit warriors.com/amex to see how American Express is All for Dub Nation. All Season Long.