Warriors Conclude 2017-18 Regular Season with 280 Consecutive Sellouts

The 2017 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have sold out all 41 home games for the 2017-18 season, marking the fifth-straight season of sellouts, and currently has a sellout streak of 280 consecutive sellouts, the team announced during this evening’s regular season finale at Oracle Arena that drew a capacity crowd of 19,596. The team also equaled the second-highest total attendance in franchise history for the 2017-18 season with 803,436 fans. The Warriors have averaged over 18,000 per game in each of the last 13 seasons and capped season tickets sales at a franchise record 14,500 for the past five seasons and currently have a Season Ticket Priority Wait List with over 42,000 members.

The 19,596 fans at every game marks the 13th straight season average over 18,000 fans per game and represents the second highest attendance in franchise history, with the 2007-08 season reaching 19, 631. The Warriors 280 consecutive sellouts is the most since the arena was renovated and expanded to its current capacity of 19,596 in 1996-97 and is also the fourth longest current streak in the NBA. Prior to the renovation in 1996-97, the longest sellout streak was 310 consecutive sellouts from March 9, 1989 to April 19, 1996. Since the capacity was increased in 1996-97, the Warriors high prior to the past five seasons with 41 regular season sellouts each season was the 2012-13 season with 34 sellouts.

The following shows the Warriors’ attendance figures over the last 10 seasons.

Season Total Attendance Season-Ending Average 2017-18 803,436 19,596 2016-17 803,436 19,596 2015-16 803,436 19,596 2014-15 803,436 19,596 2013-14 803,436 19,596 2012-13 794,320 19,374 2011-12 622,311 18,858 2010-11 766,398 18,693 2009-10 739,120 18,027 2008-09 776,658 18,942 2007-08 804,864* 19,631 2006-07 742,267 18,104

*Established New Franchise Record