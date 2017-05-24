Warriors Honored with Three Clio Awards for Playoff Marketing Campaign Strength in Numbers

The Golden State Warriors were honored at this year’s Clio Awards for the team’s 2016 marketing campaign, Strength in Numbers. At the annual international award competition that recognizes innovation and creative excellence in advertising, design and communication, held this year on May 16, 2017 in New York, the Warriors won bronze in three categories – “Corporate Identity,” “Design, Posters,” and “Events/Experiential.”

Corporate Identity: Strength in Numbers – Drawing on Head Coach Steve Kerr's philosophy, Strength in Numbers, the Warriors set out to give the Strength in Numbers Playoff campaign new meaning. In partnership with Goodby Silverstein & Partners, the Strength in Number 2016 Playoffs logo was developed, breathing new life into the campaign, which was first promoted in the 2015 Playoffs. The iconic five tally mark made up the “M” in “Numbers” and out of it an entire campaign was born. The flexible visual system played with all sorts of data involving the team and its fans. The tallies were used to count wins, records and fan milestones.

Design, Posters: Stephen Curry 402 3-Pointers in a Season – In the 2015-16 season, Stephen Curry broke his own record for three pointers in a season making 402 threes when nobody besides him had ever broken 270. The 402 3-Pointer poster captures the precise moment when Curry took the record-breaking shot. It was overlaid with exactly 402 tally marks. In the theme of the 2016 Warriors Playoffs Strength In Numbers campaign, the photography was done in dramatic black and white with gold tally marks. Stephen was heroically pulled up over the tally marks as the main point of focus.

Events/Experiential: Live Fan Posters – Throughout the 2016 Playoffs, fans who attended Oracle Arena could visit the Facebook Check-in "counter" for a brand new experience. After check-in, fans would have a professional photo taken and a custom poster created in the 2016 Playoffs Strength in Numbers campaign theme - black and white photography with gold tally marks celebrating how many years they had been a fan.