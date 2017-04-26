Warriors to Open Warriors Team Store in Downtown Walnut Creek

The Golden State Warriors will open an official Warriors Team Store in downtown Walnut Creek, it was announced today. The grand opening of the store will be held Saturday, April 29 at 10:00 a.m. with the latest Warriors retail items, including Warriors 2017 Playoffs merchandise available for purchase. The new 2,765 square foot store is located at 1201 S. Main Street in Walnut Creek, CA and will be open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m., Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sundays from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. to provide fans the latest Warriors apparel as they continue their 2017 NBA playoff run.

Warriors Retail Store Locations Warriors Team Store

Walnut Creek (1201 S. Main Street)

Store Hours: Mon.-Fri. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.;

Sat. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.;

Sun. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Warriors Team Store

Oracle Arena

Store Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Every Day



Dunk Contest

Hillsdale Shopping Center (60 E 31st Ave, San Mateo)

Store Hours: Mon.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Dunk Contest

275 Primose Road, Burlingame

Store Hours: Tue.-Sat. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Warriors and NBC Sports Bay Area color analyst Jim Barnett will be in attendance at the grand opening from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with members of the Warriors Dance Team attending from Noon – 2:00 p.m. All fans who attend the grand opening will also receive a complimentary Warriors car flag.

Based on overall sales from adidas and the NBAStore for the 2016-17 regular season, Warriors back-to-back MVP Stephen Curry ranked first in the league for the second straight season NBA’s most popular jersey with the Warriors ranking first in most popular team merchandise during that same period.

The Warriors have additional Warriors Team Stores located at Oracle Arena along with a Warriors retail store, Dunk Contest, in two locations in the Bay Area including Burlingame, Ca (275 Primrose Road) and the Hillsdale Mall in San Mateo (60 E 31st Ave). Fans can also get the latest Warriors merchandise online at warriorsteamstore.com.

