'The Town' Jersey Reaches Franchise Record in Sales

The 2017 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have witnessed a record sales of “The Town” merchandise since the line first launched in early November of this year. Since the launch, The Town apparel has accounted for 34% of all sales at warriors.com and 31% at Warriors Team Store locations. Based on league-wide sales, Cyber Monday was the largest in NBA store history with sales up 43% to last year with the Warriors as the top-selling team and Warriors guard Stephen Curry’s Statement Edition The Town Swingman jersey as the top-selling item. Kevin Durant’s Statement Edition The Town Swingman jersey was the 4th best-selling item.

Over the Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend, the Warriors saw a 179% year-over-year increase in merchandise sales with The Town gear responsible for 36% of the sales on warriors.com and 32% at Warriors Team Store locations. On Saturday, November 25, the first day the jerseys were available online, The Town merchandise represented 67% of all online sales.

Fans can shop for the largest selection of Warriors apparel at warriors.com and Warriors Team Stores. The Warriors Team Store locations (Westfield Mall in San Francisco, Broadway Plaza in Walnut Creek, Valley Fair in Santa Clara and Oracle Arena) and warriors.com are also the only locations that fans can get the jerseys that the players wear with the Rakuten Badge on the chest.

Over the Thanksgiving Holiday, the Warriors Community Foundation, in partnership with Nike and Good Tidings Foundation, unveiled a newly refurbished The Town basketball court at the Youth UpRising center in East Oakland. The Warriors also debuted their alternate The Town center court logo at Oracle Arena that evening for their home game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

