Warriors Issue Fraud Alert for 2018 NBA Playoffs

The 2017 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have issued a fraud alert, warning fans about the potential dangers of purchasing tickets for the 2018 NBA Playoffs from a non-verified third party, the team announced today. During this year’s regular season, the Warriors saw over 800 fans denied access to Oracle Arena due to counterfeit tickets purchased from non-verified third-party vendors. The Warriors saw a decrease in fraudulent tickets from the 2016-17 season, which saw over 1,200 fans denied access, as fans have become more accustomed to purchasing tickets at warriors.com. The Warriors official resale marketplace, where season ticket holders and other fans resell tickets that are 100% guaranteed by the Warriors organization, offers a safe and convenient way for fans to access all levels of tickets through the regular season and playoffs.

Warriors 2018 NBA Playoffs tickets are now available at warriors.com. Fans looking to attend Warriors games during the 2018 NBA Playoffs are encouraged to purchase tickets directly from the team by visiting warriors.com, calling 1-888-GSW-HOOP or at the Oracle Arena Box Office.

