Warriors Issue Fraud Alert for 2017 NBA Playoffs

The Golden State Warriors have issued a fraud alert, warning fans about the potential dangers of purchasing tickets for the 2017 NBA Playoffs from a non-verified third party, the team announced today. During the first four home games of the 2017 NBA Playoffs, the Warriors have seen over 100 fans denied access to Oracle Arena due to counterfeit tickets purchased from non-verified third-party vendors. During the 2016-17 regular season, the team saw over 1,100 total fans denied access. Fans looking to attend Warriors games during the 2017 NBA Playoffs are encouraged to purchase tickets directly from the team by visiting warriors.com, calling 1-888-GSW-HOOP or at the Oracle Arena Box Office.

The Warriors ticket marketplace offers a safe and convenient way for fans to access all levels of tickets throughout the regular season and playoffs. Earlier this season, the Warriors hosted a Stop Fraud Night to warn fans about the potential dangers of purchasing fraudulent single-game tickets from a non-verified third party. For more information on Stop Fraud Night, please click here.

