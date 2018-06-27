Warriors Announce 2018 NBA Summer League Roster and Broadcast Schedule

The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have announced the team’s roster and schedule for the inaugural California Classic Summer League to take place in Sacramento from July 2-5 as well as the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2018 in Las Vegas to be played from July 6-17. Warriors Assistant Coach/Player Development Willie Green will serve as head coach of both Summer League entries.

Golden State’s Summer League roster is highlighted by current Warriors players Jordan Bell and Damian Jones, who helped the club capture back-to-back NBA Championships for the first time in franchise history and the franchise’s third championship in the last four years. The Warriors’ Summer League entry will also feature Jacob Evans III, the 28th selection in last week’s NBA Draft, who earned 2017-18 American Athletic Conference First Team honors in his junior season at Cincinnati, helping the Bearcats match a school record with 31 wins while leading the club in points (13.0) and assists (3.1).

In addition to the Warriors, the California Classic Summer League will feature the Los Angeles Lakers, Sacramento Kings and Miami Heat. The event will feature a double-header matchup on July 2-3 & July 5 with all four teams participating each day. Tickets for the California Classic Summer League can be purchased by visiting Kings.com or by calling (888) 91- KINGS.

The Warriors, who won the inaugural Las Vegas Summer League title in 2013, owns a 38-26 (.594) all-time record at NBA Summer League, the most wins in the history of the annual event in Las Vegas. Teams will play three preliminary games between July 6-10 before being seeded in a tournament that begins on Wednesday, July 11 and concludes with the championship game on Tuesday, July 17. Each team will play a minimum of five games in Las Vegas. For the first time all 30 teams will be represented in the event. Tickets for MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2018 are now on sale. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting NBATickets.com.

All Summer League games can be heard on the Warriors app. For the fourth-straight Summer League, Kevin Danna, the voice of the Santa Cruz Warriors, will be handling play-by-play duties and will be joined by color analyst R.C. Davis along with guests, including Warriors Radio play-by-play announcer Tim Roye and Warriors TV host Laurence Scott. Warriors flagship radio station 95.7 The Game FM and NBC Sports Bay Area will broadcast the July 8th matchup with the Houston Rockets. All games can also be viewed on NBA TV or ESPN.

Below are the schedules and broadcast information for both the Warriors entries into the California Classic Summer League in Sacramento as well as the three preliminary games in the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2018 in Las Vegas:

CALIFORNIA CLASSIC SUMMER LEAGUE Date Opponent Time Location TV Radio/Online Monday, July 2 Miami Heat 6 p.m. Golden 1 Center NBA TV Warriors Mobile App Tuesday, July 3 Sacramento Kings 8 p.m. Golden 1 Center NBA TV Warriors Mobile App Thursday, July 5 L.A. Lakers 12 p.m. Golden 1 Center NBA TV Warriors Mobile App

MGM RESORTS LAS VEGAS SUMMER LEAGUE Date Opponent Time Location TV Radio/Online Friday, July 6 L.A. Clippers 8:30 p.m. Thomas & Mack Center ESPN Warriors Mobile App Sunday, July 8 Houston Rockets 4:30 p.m. Thomas & Mack Center NBCSBA/ESPN2 95.7 FM / Warriors Mobile App Monday, July 9 Dallas Mavericks 4:30 p.m. Thomas & Mack Center NBA TV Warriors Mobile App

Listed below is Golden State’s roster for both 2018 NBA Summer Leagues:

Golden State Warriors 2018 Summer League Roster*

NO Player POS HT WT BORN COLLEGE/FROM LAST TEAM NBA EXP. 18 Abudurexiti Abudushalamu F 6-8 187 5/20/96 China Xinjing Flying Tigers (China) R 2 Jordan Bell F 6-9 224 1/7/95 Oregon/USA Golden State Warriors 1 20 Elijah Brown G 6-4 200 2/19/95 Oregon/USA Oregon R 33 Rion Brown G 6-6 200 9/3/91 Miami/USA Dijon (France) 1 7 Gian Clavell G 6-4 185 11/26/93 Colorado State/Puerto Rico Sakarva BB (Turkey) 1 40 Xavier Cooks G/F 6-8 185 8/19/95 Winthrop/Australia Winthrop R 32 Marcus Derrickson F 6-7 249 2/1/96 Georgetown/USA Georgetown R 10 Jacob Evans III G/F 6-6 210 6/18/97 Cincinnati/USA Cincinnati R 12 Keenan Evans G 6-3 185 8/23/96 Texas Tech/USA Texas Tech R 8 Jordan Howard G 5-11 180 1/6/96 Central Arkansas/USA Central Arkansas R 44 Omari Johnson F 6-9 220 5/26/89 Oregon State/Jamaica Memphis Grizzlies 1 15 Damian Jones C 7-0 245 6/30/95 Vanderbilt/USA Golden State Warriors 2 19 Josh Magette G 6-1 160 11/28/89 Alabama in Huntsville/USA Atlanta Hawks (2W) 1 25 Kendrick Nunn G 6-3 183 8/3/95 Oakland (MI)/USA Oakland (MI) R 21 Nuni Omot F 6-9 205 10/3/94 Baylor/Kenya Baylor R 22 Jeff Roberson F 6-6 220 8/20/96 Vanderbilt/USA Vanderbilt R 31 J.P. Tokoto F 6-6 200 9/15/93 North Carolina/USA Perth Wildcats (Australia) R

Head Coach: Willie Green (Detroit Mercy)

Assistant Coaches:

Bruce Fraser (Arizona)

Chris DeMarco (Dominican University of California)

Aaron Miles (Kansas)

*Roster is subject to change