Warriors Announce 2017 NBA Summer League Schedule

The 2017 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors will tip-off NBA Summer League play in Las Vegas against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, July 8 at 7:30 p.m. (PDT) at the Thomas & Mack Center on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

The Warriors, who will appear at the annual event in Las Vegas for the 12th time (2005-10, 2012-present) and won the inaugural Summer League title in 2013, own a 36-23 (.610) all-time record at NBA Summer League, the most wins in the history of the annual event. Teams will play three preliminary games between July 7-11 before being seeded in a tournament that begins on July 12 and concludes with the Championship Game on Monday, July 17. Each team will play a minimum of five games in Las Vegas.

The 2017 NBA Summer League schedule for the Warriors’ three preliminary games is below:

Saturday, July 8

Philadelphia 76ers

7:30 p.m.

Thomas & Mack Center

Monday, July 10

Cleveland Cavaliers

5:30 p.m.

Thomas & Mack Center

Tuesday, July 11

Minnesota Timberwolves

5:30 p.m.

Thomas & Mack Center