Warriors Announce 2017 NBA Summer League Roster and Broadcast Schedule

The Golden State Warriors have announced the team’s roster and schedule for 2017 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. Warriors Assistant Coach/Player Development Chris DeMarco will serve as head coach of the team in Golden State’s 12th summer in Vegas, which tips off on Saturday, July 8.

Golden State’s Summer League roster is highlighted by current Warriors players Damian Jones, Kevon Looney and Patrick McCaw, who helped the club capture its second NBA championship in three years and fifth in franchise history in 2016-17. The Warriors’ Summer League entry will also feature Jordan Bell, the 38th selection in last week’s NBA Draft, who was named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year last season as a junior at Oregon. Additionally, Golden State’s squad includes Jabari Brown, Elgin Cook and Alex Hamilton, who were all members of the Santa Cruz Warriors, Golden State’s NBA G League club, in 2016-17.

The Warriors, who won the inaugural Summer League title in 2013, own a 36-23 (.610) all-time record at NBA Summer League, the most wins in the history of the annual event. Teams will play three preliminary games between July 7-11 before being seeded in a tournament that begins on July 12 and concludes with the Championship Game on Monday, July 17. Each team will play a minimum of five games in Las Vegas.

All of Golden State’s preliminary Summer League games will be televised on ESPN, ESPN2 or NBA TV, while NBC Sports Bay Area will carry the Warriors’ Summer League contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers on July 10. In addition to the television broadcasts, all preliminary Summer League games will be streamed on the Warriors’ app (audio only), and select contests will be broadcast on the Warriors’ flagship radio station, 95.7 The Game.

Below is the Warriors’ 2017 NBA Summer League schedule and broadcast information for their three preliminary games in Las Vegas:

Saturday, July 8

Philadelphia 76ers

7:30 p.m.

Thomas & Mack Center

TV: ESPN

Radio/Online: Warriors App

Monday, July 10

Cleveland Cavaliers

5:30 p.m.

Thomas & Mack Center

TV: NBCSBA & NBA TV

Radio/Online: 95.7 The Game & Warriors App

Tuesday, July 11

Minnesota Timberwolves

5:30 p.m.

Thomas & Mack Center

TV: ESPN2

Radio/Online: 95.7 The Game & Warriors App

Tickets for 2017 NBA Summer League are now on sale. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting NBATickets.com.

Listed below is Golden State’s roster for 2017 NBA Summer League:

Golden State Warriors NBA Summer League Roster

NO Player POS HT WT BORN COLLEGE/FROM LAST TEAM NBA EXP. 12 Bryce Alford G 6-3 185 1/18/95 UCLA/USA UCLA R 18 Noah Allen G/F 6-7 215 2/1/95 Hawaii/USA Hawaii R 2 Jordan Bell F 6-9 224 1/7/95 Oregon/USA Oregon R 25 Chris Boucher F 6-10 200 1/11/93 Oregon/Canada Oregon R 32 Jabari Brown G 6-4 215 12/18/92 Missouri/USA Santa Cruz Warriors 1 8 Elgin Cook F 6-6 206 1/15/93 Oregon/USA Santa Cruz Warriors R 10 Deividas Dulkys G 6-5 196 3/21/88 Florida State/Lithuania Obradoiro (Spain) R 31 Dylan Ennis G 6-2 195 12/26/91 Oregon/Canada Oregon R 33 Alex Hamilton G 6-4 195 10/5/93 Louisiana Tech/USA Santa Cruz Warriors R 40 Justin Harper F 6-10 225 8/30/89 Richmond/USA Globalport (Philippines) 3 15 Damian Jones C 7-0 245 6/30/95 Vanderbilt/USA Golden State Warriors 1 5 Kevon Looney F 6-9 220 2/6/96 UCLA/USA Golden State Warriors 2 0 Patrick McCaw G 6-7 185 10/25/95 UNLV/USA Golden State Warriors 1 6 Xavier Munford G 6-2 180 6/1/92 Rhode Island/USA FC Barcelona (Spain) 1 7 Joe Rahon G 6-2 195 10/1/93 St. Mary's/USA St. Mary's R 19 Tai Webster G 6-4 195 5/29/95 Nebraska/New Zealand Nebraska R 55 Darrell Williams F/C 6-8 245 9/15/89 Texas A&M Commerce/USA Bnei Herzliya (Israel) R 4 JaCorey Williams F 6-8 220 6/12/94 Middle Tennessee State/USA Middle Tennessee State R

Head Coach: Chris DeMarco

*Roster is subject to change