Warriors Announce 2017 NBA Summer League Roster and Broadcast Schedule
All Preliminary Games will be Televised and Broadcast on Radio or Via Warriors App
The Golden State Warriors have announced the team’s roster and schedule for 2017 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. Warriors Assistant Coach/Player Development Chris DeMarco will serve as head coach of the team in Golden State’s 12th summer in Vegas, which tips off on Saturday, July 8.
Golden State’s Summer League roster is highlighted by current Warriors players Damian Jones, Kevon Looney and Patrick McCaw, who helped the club capture its second NBA championship in three years and fifth in franchise history in 2016-17. The Warriors’ Summer League entry will also feature Jordan Bell, the 38th selection in last week’s NBA Draft, who was named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year last season as a junior at Oregon. Additionally, Golden State’s squad includes Jabari Brown, Elgin Cook and Alex Hamilton, who were all members of the Santa Cruz Warriors, Golden State’s NBA G League club, in 2016-17.
The Warriors, who won the inaugural Summer League title in 2013, own a 36-23 (.610) all-time record at NBA Summer League, the most wins in the history of the annual event. Teams will play three preliminary games between July 7-11 before being seeded in a tournament that begins on July 12 and concludes with the Championship Game on Monday, July 17. Each team will play a minimum of five games in Las Vegas.
All of Golden State’s preliminary Summer League games will be televised on ESPN, ESPN2 or NBA TV, while NBC Sports Bay Area will carry the Warriors’ Summer League contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers on July 10. In addition to the television broadcasts, all preliminary Summer League games will be streamed on the Warriors’ app (audio only), and select contests will be broadcast on the Warriors’ flagship radio station, 95.7 The Game.
Below is the Warriors’ 2017 NBA Summer League schedule and broadcast information for their three preliminary games in Las Vegas:
Saturday, July 8
Philadelphia 76ers
7:30 p.m.
Thomas & Mack Center
TV: ESPN
Radio/Online: Warriors App
Monday, July 10
Cleveland Cavaliers
5:30 p.m.
Thomas & Mack Center
TV: NBCSBA & NBA TV
Radio/Online: 95.7 The Game & Warriors App
Tuesday, July 11
Minnesota Timberwolves
5:30 p.m.
Thomas & Mack Center
TV: ESPN2
Radio/Online: 95.7 The Game & Warriors App
Tickets for 2017 NBA Summer League are now on sale. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting NBATickets.com.
Listed below is Golden State’s roster for 2017 NBA Summer League:
Golden State Warriors NBA Summer League Roster
|
NO
|
Player
|
POS
|
HT
|
WT
|
BORN
|
COLLEGE/FROM
|
LAST TEAM
|
NBA EXP.
|
12
|
Bryce Alford
|
G
|
6-3
|
185
|
1/18/95
|
UCLA/USA
|
UCLA
|
R
|
18
|
Noah Allen
|
G/F
|
6-7
|
215
|
2/1/95
|
Hawaii/USA
|
Hawaii
|
R
|
2
|
Jordan Bell
|
F
|
6-9
|
224
|
1/7/95
|
Oregon/USA
|
Oregon
|
R
|
25
|
Chris Boucher
|
F
|
6-10
|
200
|
1/11/93
|
Oregon/Canada
|
Oregon
|
R
|
32
|
Jabari Brown
|
G
|
6-4
|
215
|
12/18/92
|
Missouri/USA
|
Santa Cruz Warriors
|
1
|
8
|
Elgin Cook
|
F
|
6-6
|
206
|
1/15/93
|
Oregon/USA
|
Santa Cruz Warriors
|
R
|
10
|
Deividas Dulkys
|
G
|
6-5
|
196
|
3/21/88
|
Florida State/Lithuania
|
Obradoiro (Spain)
|
R
|
31
|
Dylan Ennis
|
G
|
6-2
|
195
|
12/26/91
|
Oregon/Canada
|
Oregon
|
R
|
33
|
Alex Hamilton
|
G
|
6-4
|
195
|
10/5/93
|
Louisiana Tech/USA
|
Santa Cruz Warriors
|
R
|
40
|
Justin Harper
|
F
|
6-10
|
225
|
8/30/89
|
Richmond/USA
|
Globalport (Philippines)
|
3
|
15
|
Damian Jones
|
C
|
7-0
|
245
|
6/30/95
|
Vanderbilt/USA
|
Golden State Warriors
|
1
|
5
|
Kevon Looney
|
F
|
6-9
|
220
|
2/6/96
|
UCLA/USA
|
Golden State Warriors
|
2
|
0
|
Patrick McCaw
|
G
|
6-7
|
185
|
10/25/95
|
UNLV/USA
|
Golden State Warriors
|
1
|
6
|
Xavier Munford
|
G
|
6-2
|
180
|
6/1/92
|
Rhode Island/USA
|
FC Barcelona (Spain)
|
1
|
7
|
Joe Rahon
|
G
|
6-2
|
195
|
10/1/93
|
St. Mary's/USA
|
St. Mary's
|
R
|
19
|
Tai Webster
|
G
|
6-4
|
195
|
5/29/95
|
Nebraska/New Zealand
|
Nebraska
|
R
|
55
|
Darrell Williams
|
F/C
|
6-8
|
245
|
9/15/89
|
Texas A&M Commerce/USA
|
Bnei Herzliya (Israel)
|
R
|
4
|
JaCorey Williams
|
F
|
6-8
|
220
|
6/12/94
|
Middle Tennessee State/USA
|
Middle Tennessee State
|
R
Head Coach: Chris DeMarco
*Roster is subject to change