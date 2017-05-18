Warriors to Participate in NBA Summer League 2017

The Golden State Warriors will participate in NBA Summer League 2017, marking the team’s 12th appearance at the annual event in Las Vegas (2005-10, 2012-present). The Warriors are one of 24 teams to compete in Summer League play in Las Vegas, which runs from July 7-17 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

The Warriors own a 36-23 (.610) all-time record at NBA Summer League, the most wins in the history of the annual event. For the fifth consecutive year, the 11-day, 67-game league will feature a tournament-style schedule, culminating in a Championship Game on the final day of competition. The Warriors captured the inaugural Summer League title in 2013, as the team’s roster that summer featured current Warriors guard Ian Clark, who was named 2013 NBA Summer League Championship Game Most Valuable Player, and forward Draymond Green.

Tickets for NBA Summer League will go on sale on Monday, May 22 at 10:00 a.m. (PDT). Fans can purchase tickets by visiting NBATickets.com.