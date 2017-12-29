Warriors Wrap Up ‘Season of Giving’ Initiative for the Holidays

The 2017 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors wrapped up the team’s “Season of Giving” holiday initiative yesterday with a shopping spree, presented by ZTE, where Warriors center Zaza Pachulia helped five Bay Area families purchase items and gifts for the holidays. Throughout November and December, the Warriors’ “Season of Giving” campaign aimed to brighten the lives of thousands of Bay Area families. Warriors players, coaches, legends, partners, executives and front office staff volunteered more than 1,000 hours, helped serve more than 3,000 meals, and donated more than 2,000 toys and 750 turkeys via numerous events over the last two months to spread holiday cheer.

The following events featuring Warriors players, coaches and staff were aligned with the Warriors’ “Season of Giving” program:

JaVale McGee’s Seventh Annual Great Turkey Giveaway (Nov. 14): Warriors center JaVale McGee gave away roughly 250 turkeys to families in need at True Vine Ministries in Oakland. McGee, who partnered with Kaiser Permanente for the Oakland event, also held turkey giveaways in November in Los Angeles and his hometown of Flint, Michigan.

City of Oakland Thanksgiving Meal (Nov. 21): Employees from the Warriors and Aquafina joined City of Oakland volunteers at the Oakland Marriott to help distribute Thanksgiving meals to families in need. Aquafina contributed 2,000 bottles of water and $10,000 to help provide the supplies and food for the annual Thanksgiving dinner, which fed more than 2,000 people.

Klay Thompson Thanksgiving Giveaway (Nov. 22): Warriors guard Klay Thompson helped package boxes for the Thanksgiving giveaway at the Acorn Town Center and Courtyards in Oakland.

Klay Thompson Toy Giveaway (Dec. 12): Warriors guard Klay Thompson partnered with the Good Tidings Foundation to give away toys to students at Futures Elementary School in Oakland.

Oakland PAL Holiday Food Service (Dec. 14): Warriors employees worked with the Oakland Police Activities League to help distribute warm holiday meals to more than 800 people in need at Shiloh Church.

San Francisco Chamber of Commerce Holiday Hoops Luncheon (Dec. 15): Warriors players, coaches, legends, partners and employees gathered at the Westin St. Francis in San Francisco for the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce luncheon, which resulted in more than $25,000 raised to benefit the Warriors Community Foundation. Guests were encouraged to bring a new unwrapped toy to be donated in support of the San Francisco Police Department’s annual Holiday Toy Drive.

Christmas, Community and the Curry Family Foundation (Dec. 15): Warriors guard Stephen Curry and the Curry Family Foundation hosted their fifth annual holiday event for more than 400 Bay Area families at JAMTOWN in Oakland where they donated Homemade food boxes and provided services such as eye exams for kids, haircuts, make-up and toys. Clorox prepared the venue, provided volunteer support and donated goodie bags, including Clorox cleaning supplies and Brita Stream Pitchers, for all families in attendance. Lucky California donated 400 turkeys and Farmer John donated 400 holiday hams.

The #SeasonofGiving just keeps on giving as JAMTOWN gets a deep clean for #CurryChristmas thanks to @Clorox pic.twitter.com/alDnNc47Cq — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 27, 2017 Draymond Green’s Second Annual Christmas Giveaway (Dec. 16): Warriors forward Draymond Green held his second annual Christmas Giveaway in Emeryville, where he hosted roughly 50 youth from Oakland and provided them with gifts, including two new pairs of shoes and backpacks, and services, including haircuts.

.@Money23Green held his 2nd annual Christmas giveaway over the weekend where he hosted roughly 50 kids from Oakland for some holiday fun #SeasonOfGiving pic.twitter.com/FyGTHBwznV — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 18, 2017 Kevin Durant Charity Foundation Holiday Program (Dec. 19): Warriors forward Kevin Durant brought gifts to women and children at Oakland Elizabeth House and young adults at Larkin Street Youth Services in San Francisco. The Kevin Durant Charity Foundation, which continues to empower organizations that help marginalized communities and the most vulnerable, provided additional support with $12,500 grants to each organization Durant visited.

.@KDTrey5 spreading some holiday cheer at @LarkinStreet & Oakland Elizabeth House earlier this week #SeasonofGiving pic.twitter.com/2I3eip2ow8 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 22, 2017 Nick Young Kaiser Permanente Medical Center Pediatric Visit (Dec. 21): Warriors guard Nick Young surprised pediatric patients at Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in Oakland. Young handed out Warriors gift bags and played mini-basketball with the children in hopes of lifting their spirits for the holidays.

.@NickSwagyPYoung spreading some holiday cheer to our friends at @KPShare #SeasonofGiving pic.twitter.com/iddQoomwe8 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 23, 2017 Iguodala and West Family Adoption (Dec. 23): The families of Warriors swingman Andre Iguodala and forward David West adopted 100 families from Oakland for the holidays. Ten of the families attended a special holiday party, hosted by the Iguodala and West families, at the Warriors vs. Nuggets game at Oracle Arena.

Christmas Day Gift Presentation (Dec. 25): The Warriors hosted 32 youth from The Unity Council at the Christmas Day game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Both teams gifted the youth with laptops, courtesy of Chase, which Warriors guard Stephen Curry helped gift wrap prior to the holiday.

Big thanks to @Chase for an awesome Xmas Day for the @theunitycouncil kids! #SeasonofGiving #ChaseCenterAssists pic.twitter.com/z6Qnj2iuXL — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 25, 2017 Holiday Shopping Spree, Presented by ZTE, with Zaza Pachulia (Dec. 28): Warriors center Zaza Pachulia helped five Bay Area families shop for gifts during a holiday shopping spree, presented by ZTE, in San Francisco. The families were referred by Family House, GLIDE and the San Francisco Unified School District.

In addition to the events listed above, Warriors employees hosted a toy drive at their offices in Oakland and San Francisco, which benefited the Oakland Police Department, Oakland Mayor’s Community Toy Drive and San Francisco Firefighters Toy Program. Warriors jersey badge partner Rakuten also donated a suite for the Christmas Day game to GLIDE, which is a Warriors Community Foundation beneficiary, and tickets purchased by Warriors players were used to support holiday efforts by bringing youth to a game.