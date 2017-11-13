Santa Cruz Warriors to Host Austin Spurs at Oracle Arena on Sunday, January 28

The Santa Cruz Warriors will host their home game against the Austin Spurs at Oracle Arena on Sunday, January 28, marking the second time the G League team has played on Golden State’s home court.

Jan. 28 @ Oracle Arena

The 2017 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors announced today that the Santa Cruz Warriors will host their home game against the Austin Spurs at Oracle Arena on Sunday, January 28, marking the second time the G League team has played on Golden State’s home court. In the first-ever G League game on Golden State’s home floor on February 12, 2017, the Santa Cruz Warriors established a then new single-game NBA G League attendance record with a crowd of 17,497 packing Oracle Arena to watch Santa Cruz take on the Oklahoma City Blue. The first 10,000 fans who enter Oracle Arena will receive a special-edition Kevin Durant Coaster bobblehead. Tickets for the game are available now and may be purchased by visiting warriors.com, calling 888-GSW-HOOP or at the Oracle Arena box office.

The Santa Cruz Warriors, Golden State’s NBA G League affiliate, are celebrating their sixth season in Northern California. The Club appeared in the NBA G League Finals in each of their first three seasons in Santa Cruz (2012-13 through 2014-15) and won the G League Championship in 2015.