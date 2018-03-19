Warriors Nominated for Sports Team of the Year Award from the SportsBusiness Journal

The 2017 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have been nominated by the SportsBusiness Journal/Daily for “Sports Team of the Year” as part of the 11th annual Sports Business Awards. The Warriors have been nominated for the Sports Team of the Year award four of the last five years, winning the award on two occasions in 2014 and 2016. Warriors Owner & CEO Joe Lacob was also recognized as Sports Executive of the Year in 2016. Additional nominees in the Sports Team of the Year category this year include Atlanta United FC, Houston Astros, Nashville Predators, Toronto Raptors and Vegas Golden Knights. Winners will be announced at a ceremony on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at the New York Marriott Marquis in Times Square.

Warriors Pacific Division Titles, Since 1970-71 Season Head Coach 2018 Sports Team of the Year Finalist 2017 Sports Team of the Year Finalist 2016 Sports Team of the Year Winner 2016 Sports Executive of the Year – Joe Lacob 2014 Sports Team of the Year Winner

The Sports Business Awards consists of 17 categories with 89 nominees. The 2018 nominees and winners are being recognized for excellence and outstanding achievement in the business of sports for the period from March 1, 2017, to Feb. 28, 2018.

During the past year covered by this award cycle, the Warriors won a league-high five (5) awards at the 2018 NBA Sales & Marketing meetings in January, grew their Season Ticket Holder Priority Wait List to over 43,000 members, extended their current sellout streak to 273 consecutive home games at Oracle Arena, and won the 2017 NBA Championship, the second time in three years, in addition to continuing their construction on Chase Center, the state-of-the-art sports and entertainment complex being built in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood.