Warriors to Host 'Awards Edition' Bobblehead Nights this Preseason

The NBA champion Golden State Warriors will feature exclusive “awards edition” Draymond Green and Kevin Durant bobblehead giveaways for the first 10,000 fans in attendance at both of their preseason home games at Oracle Arena, the team announced today. Tickets for both Warriors preseason home games will be available via exclusive presale events tomorrow, Tuesday, August 29, before going on sale to the general public tomorrow evening at 5:00 p.m. (all times Pacific).

GSW vs. DEN Saturday, September 30

5:30 p.m.

Oracle Arena

GSW vs. SAC Friday, October 13

7:30 p.m.

Oracle Arena

The Warriors’ first preseason home game, which tips off at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 30 against the Denver Nuggets, includes the Draymond Green KIA NBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) bobblehead, which commemorates the All-Star forward’s defensive accolade that he received at the NBA Awards last June. Green, who is depicted with two Larry O’Brien Championship trophies on the base of the bobblehead, became the first player in franchise history to earn the Defensive Player of the Year Award after averaging 10.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.38 blocks in 32.5 minutes over 76 games (all starts) in the 2016-17 regular season, while leading the league with a career-high 2.03 steals. Green was named to the All-Defensive First Team for a third consecutive campaign, becoming the first player in Warriors history to earn First Team honors three times.

The Warriors’ second and final preseason home game, which tips off at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, October 13 against the Sacramento Kings, features the Kevin Durant Finals Most Valuable Player bobblehead, depicting the All-Star forward holding both the Bill Russell Finals MVP Trophy and the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy. Durant became the third Finals MVP in franchise history (Rick Barry in 1975, Andre Iguodala in 2015) and just the second player in league history to win the award while averaging at least 35 points (35.2), eight rebounds (8.2) and five assists (5.4) in The Finals (Michael Jordan in 1993). Durant scored at least 30 points in all five games of the 2017 NBA Finals en route to earning Finals MVP honors.

The first preseason presale event begins tomorrow, Tuesday, August 29 at 10:00 a.m. exclusively for the team’s season ticket holders, with an additional presale event for the team’s Season Ticket Priority Wait List members beginning on Tuesday, August 29 at noon. Two additional presale events will be offered to Warriors Insiders with the first opportunity for Warriors Insiders who are American Express Card Members on Tuesday, August 29 at 2:00 p.m. and the final presale for all Warriors Insiders on Tuesday, August 29 at 3:00 p.m., before tickets are made available to the general public beginning on Tuesday, August 29 at 5:00 p.m. Fans will be able to purchase single game tickets for the team’s two home preseason games at Oracle Arena exclusively online at warriors.com.

