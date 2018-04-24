Warriors Tickets for the Western Conference Semifinals Available During Exclusive Presale Events Tomorrow

The 2017 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors announced today that single game tickets for the Western Conference Semifinals of the 2018 Playoffs, presented by Kaiser Permanente, will go on sale tomorrow, Wednesday, April 25 starting at 10:00 a.m. with exclusive presale events before going on sale to the general public tomorrow at 5:00 p.m. The Warriors advanced to the Western Conference Semifinals in the 2018 NBA Playoffs by earning a 4-1 series victory over the San Antonio Spurs and will face the New Orleans Pelicans. A full Western Conference Semifinals schedule with dates and times will be announced at a later date.

The first presale event begins on Wednesday, April 25 at 10:00 a.m. exclusively for the team’s season ticket holders, with an additional presale event for the team’s Season Ticket Priority Wait List members beginning at Noon. Two additional presale events will be offered to Warriors Insiders with the first opportunity for Warriors Insiders who are American Express cardholders at 2:00 p.m. and the final presale for all Warriors Insiders at 3:00 p.m., before tickets are made available to the general public beginning at 5:00 p.m. Fans will be able to purchase single game tickets for the team’s first three home games of the Western Conference Semifinals at Oracle Arena, exclusively online at warriors.com.

Fans interested in securing playoff tickets by joining the Season Ticket Holder Priority Wait List, which currently has over 43,000 members, can still do so by calling 888-GSW-HOOP. Fans interested in taking part in the exclusive presales for Warriors Insiders, can do so by signing up for Insider Email Alerts. Those taking part in these presale events will have the opportunity to secure single game tickets for the first three homes games of the Western Conference Semifinals before the general public. Season ticket holders, priority wait list members, and Warriors Insiders will receive presale opportunities for all remaining 2018 NBA Playoff home games as they are confirmed.

In the event that a Warriors playoff game is sold out, tickets may still be purchased through the Warriors official resale marketplace on warriors.com, where season ticket holders and other fans resell tickets that are 100% guaranteed by the Warriors organization. The Warriors ticket marketplace offers a safe and convenient way for fans to access all levels of tickets throughout the regular season and playoffs.

