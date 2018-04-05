Patrick McCaw Injury Update - 4/5/18

Warriors guard Patrick McCaw, who has missed the team’s last two games after being injured during last Saturday’s game at Sacramento, has been evaluated by an Orthopedic Specialist in the Bay Area. The evaluation confirmed that McCaw did not suffer any neurological damage (back) after falling to the floor and the injury has been diagnosed as a lumbosacral bone bruise, secondary to the impact of the fall. He will be re-evaluated in four (4) weeks and, at this point, his playing status for the remainder of this season/playoffs has not been determined, as it will be predicated on his progress and the length of the postseason.