Warriors Sign Free Agent Guard Nick Young

The 2017 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have signed free agent guard Nick Young, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Young, 32, posted averages of 13.2 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 25.9 minutes in 60 games (career-high 60 starts) for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2016-17, hitting a career-high 170 threes on 40.4 percent from three-point range. The 6’7” guard owns career averages of 12.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 636 games (193 starts) over 10 seasons with the Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers and the Lakers.

Photos: Warriors Sign Nick Young July 07, 2017 The 2017 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have signed free agent guard Nick Young, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released. Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images Young, 32, posted averages of 13.2 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 25.9 minutes in 60 games (career-high 60 starts) for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2016-17, hitting a career-high 170 threes on 40.4 percent from three-point range. Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images He was one of 11 players in the NBA last season to attempt at least 400 three-pointers and convert at least 40.0 percent of them. Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images Last season, Young was one of three players in the NBA to shoot at least 43.0 percent on at least 4.5 catch-and-shoot three-pointers per game. The other two were Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images Young competed in the JBL 3-Point Contest at 2017 NBA All-Star Weekend. Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images The 6’7” guard owns career averages of 12.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 636 games (193 starts) over 10 seasons with the Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers and the Lakers. Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images Young was originally selected by the Wizards with the 16th overall pick in the first round of the 2007 NBA Draft. Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images Young averaged a career-high 17.9 points per game in his first season with the Lakers in 2013-14 and has posted a double-digit scoring average in seven of his 10 NBA seasons. Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images Young has appeared in 15 career playoff games, averaging 6.4 points in 14.5 minutes while hitting 48.6 percent (17-of-35) from three-point range. Garrett W. Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images A native of Los Angeles, Young spent three seasons at the University of Southern California, where he earned First Team All-Pac-10 honors in both his sophomore and junior campaigns. Young goes by the nickname 'Swaggy P'. Follow him on Twitter @NickSwagyPYoung Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images Loading recommendations

Originally selected by the Wizards with the 16th overall pick in the first round of the 2007 NBA Draft, Young averaged a career-high 17.9 points per game in his first season with the Lakers in 2013-14 and has posted a double-digit scoring average in seven of his 10 NBA seasons. Young has appeared in 15 career playoff games, averaging 6.4 points in 14.5 minutes while hitting 48.6 percent (17-of-35) from three-point range.

A native of Los Angeles, Young spent three seasons at the University of Southern California, where he earned First Team All-Pac-10 honors in both his sophomore and junior campaigns.