Warriors Sign Free Agent Guard Nick Young
10-Year NBA Veteran Owns Career Average of 12.0 Points Per Game
The 2017 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have signed free agent guard Nick Young, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.
Young, 32, posted averages of 13.2 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 25.9 minutes in 60 games (career-high 60 starts) for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2016-17, hitting a career-high 170 threes on 40.4 percent from three-point range. The 6’7” guard owns career averages of 12.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 636 games (193 starts) over 10 seasons with the Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers and the Lakers.
Originally selected by the Wizards with the 16th overall pick in the first round of the 2007 NBA Draft, Young averaged a career-high 17.9 points per game in his first season with the Lakers in 2013-14 and has posted a double-digit scoring average in seven of his 10 NBA seasons. Young has appeared in 15 career playoff games, averaging 6.4 points in 14.5 minutes while hitting 48.6 percent (17-of-35) from three-point range.
A native of Los Angeles, Young spent three seasons at the University of Southern California, where he earned First Team All-Pac-10 honors in both his sophomore and junior campaigns.
Behind the Scenes: Nick Young Arrives on Warriors Ground
Take a behind-the-curtain peek at Nick Young's first day as a member of the Dubs.
| 03:18
Warriors Talk: Nick Young 7.7.17
New Warriors guard Nick Young discusses his decision to sign with the Warriors and fitting in with the squad.
| 11:21
Warriors Talk: Bob Myers 7.7.17
Warriors General Manager Bob Myers discusses the team’s addition of Nick Young and how he feels Young can make an impact and more.
| 22:37