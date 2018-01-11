Curry and Durant Continue to Lead the West in Second Fan returns of NBA All-Star Voting

Stephen Curry has a narrow lead over teammate Kevin Durant in the Western Conference, according to the second fan returns of NBA All-Star Voting that were announced today by the NBA. Cleveland’s LeBron James is the leading vote getter in the league as we enter the final days of fan voting.

Fans account for 50 percent of the vote to determine the 10 starters for the 67th NBA All-Star Game, which will take place on Sunday, Feb. 18 at Staples Center in Los Angeles (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, TNT). All current NBA players and a panel of basketball media account for 25 percent each, with every participant completing one full ballot featuring two guards and three frontcourt players from each conference. Voting for fans, players and media will conclude on Monday, Jan. 15 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

In the second fan returns, Curry (1,369,658) has passed Durant (1,326,059) to become the leading vote-getter. Curry, the Houston Rockets’ James Harden (978,540) and the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Russell Westbrook (791,332) continue to be the top three guards in the West.

Durant maintains the top spot in the West frontcourt. The New Orleans Pelicans’ Anthony Davis (664,687) remains in second place, while Golden State’s Draymond Green (616,730) has moved ahead of New Orleans’ DeMarcus Cousins (587,835) for third place.

In the Eastern Conference, James totaled 1,622,838 votes to pass the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo (1,480,954) as the top vote-getter in the Eastern Conference and overall. James and Antetokounmpo are followed in the East frontcourt by the Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid (784,287) and the New York Knicks’ Kristaps Porzingis (640,928).

The Boston Celtics’ Kyrie Irving continues to lead all East guards, ranking third in the conference and overall with 1,370,643 votes. The Toronto Raptors’ DeMar DeRozan (537,168) is still second among East guards, while Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons (397,942) has edged ahead of the Indiana Pacers’ Victor Oladipo (385,448) for third place.

Under a new All-Star Game format that replaces the traditional matchup between conferences, two captains will choose the rosters from the pool of players voted as starters and reserves. The captains will be the All-Star starter from each conference who receives the most fan votes in his conference.

The All-Star Game starters will be announced live on TNT on Thursday, Jan. 18 during TNT NBA Tip-Off presented by Autotrader at 6 p.m. ET. The network will unveil the reserves, as selected by NBA head coaches, on Tuesday, Jan. 23 during TNT NBA Tip-Off at 7 p.m. ET. The team rosters will be revealed on Thursday, Jan. 25 in a special one-hour edition of TNT NBA Tip-Off at 7 p.m. ET.

NBA ALL-STAR VOTING 2018 PRESENTED BY VERIZON

Western Conference

Guards

1. Stephen Curry (GSW) 1,369,658

2. James Harden (HOU) 978,540

3. Russell Westbrook (OKC) 791,332

4. Klay Thompson (GSW) 686,825

5. Manu Ginobili (SAS) 657,827

6. Chris Paul (HOU) 331,522

7. Lonzo Ball (LAL) 294,197

8. Damian Lillard (POR) 266,519

9. Jimmy Butler (MIN) 173,245

10. Devin Booker (PHO) 162,970

Frontcourt:

1. Kevin Durant (GSW) 1,326,059

2. Anthony Davis (NOP) 664,687

3. Draymond Green (GSW) 616,730

4. DeMarcus Cousins (NOP) 587,835

5. Paul George (OKC) 547,582

6. Kawhi Leonard (SAS) 446,133

7. Carmelo Anthony (OKC) 378,718

8. Kyle Kuzma (LAL) 325,903

9. Karl-Anthony Towns (MIN) 320,884

10. LaMarcus Aldridge (SAS) 315,918

Eastern Conference

Guards

1. Kyrie Irving (BOS) 1,370,643

2. DeMar DeRozan (TOR) 537,168

3. Ben Simmons (PHI) 397,942

4. Victor Oladipo (IND) 385,448

5. Dwyane Wade (CLE) 353,273

6. John Wall (WAS) 328,215

7. Isaiah Thomas (CLE) 252,552

8. Kyle Lowry (TOR) 176,590

9. Bradley Beal (WAS) 151,765

10. Jaylen Brown (BOS) 103,622

Frontcourt:

1. LeBron James (CLE) 1,622,838

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL) 1,480,954

3. Joel Embiid (PHI) 784,287

4. Kristaps Porzingis (NYK) 640,928

5. Kevin Love (CLE) 458,157

6. Al Horford (BOS) 229,906

7. Jayson Tatum (BOS) 213,499

8. Enes Kanter (NYK) 159,010

9. Andre Drummond (DET) 139,226

10. Dwight Howard (CHA) 111,768

After all votes are tallied, players will be ranked in each conference by position (guard and frontcourt) within each of the three voting groups – fan votes, player votes and media votes. Each player’s score will be calculated by averaging his weighted rank from the fan votes, the player votes and the media votes. The five players (two guards and three frontcourt players) with the best score in each conference will be named NBA All-Star Game starters. Fan voting will serve as the tiebreaker for players in a position group with the same score.

How Fans Can Vote: