Patrick McCaw Injury Update - 5/3/18

Warriors guard Patrick McCaw, who has been sidelined since suffering a lumbosacral bone bruise on March 31 against the Kings in Sacramento, was re-evaluated today by the team’s medical staff. The evaluation indicated that McCaw is making steady functional progress and, as a result, has been cleared to begin modified on-court shooting and running drills. In addition to his on-court work, McCaw will continue to build his overall strength and conditioning under the guidance of the team’s training staff. He will be re-evaluated again in four (4) weeks.