Warriors Assign Patrick McCaw to Santa Cruz

The 2017 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have assigned guard Patrick McCaw to the team’s G League affiliate in Santa Cruz, the team announced today.

McCaw has appeared in 49 games (six starts) for Golden State this season, averaging 3.7 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 15.8 minutes per game.

The second-year guard appeared in two games with the Santa Cruz Warriors last season, averaging 12.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.0 steals in 35.5 minutes.