Warriors Statement on the Passing of San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee

We are stunned and saddened by the news of Mayor Ed Lee’s sudden death this morning. The lasting impact he leaves on the City of San Francisco is a timeless tribute to his incredible leadership and vision. His love and passion for sports, including the Warriors, defined him as much as his witty humor and engaging personality. We will be eternally grateful for his commitment to the building of Chase Center — once termed his "legacy project” as Mayor — and his dedication to making San Francisco one of the greatest cities in the world. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family — his wife Anita, daughters Brianna and Tania — during this difficult time. He will be deeply missed.