Lesley West to Give Away Over 1,000 Prom Dresses to Oakland High School Students

The Golden State Warriors announced today that Lesley West, in partnership with the Oakland Unified School District, the Oakland Public Education Fund and the Warriors, will be giving away over 1,000 special occasion dresses to local high school students. West, the wife of Warriors Forward David West, has invited any current high school student in Oakland to select a dress for an upcoming formal dance, prom or other special occasion.

Students interested in finding their special occasion dress can register to shop on Saturday, April 29 from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. inside Oakland High School’s gymnasium. Registration is now open to any high school student in Oakland, and youth are encouraged to sign up for the earliest time slots at oaklandedfund.org/dress.

This is the 13th year West has held a prom dress giveaway for local high school students, a tradition that began during her husband’s rookie season with the New Orleans Hornets in 2003-04. She most recently provided over 750 Indianapolis High School students with special occasion dresses in 2015, David’s last season with the Indiana Pacers.