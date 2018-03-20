Zaza Pachulia to Headline Final 'Learning Without Limits' Field Trip This Thursday

Warriors center Zaza Pachulia will host 85 sixth grade students from KIPP San Francisco Bay Academy on Thursday, March 22, from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at The Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco (104 Montgomery Street in the Presidio) for the final field trip of the season of the Warriors’ “Learning Without Limits” program, presented by ABD. Students will take part in a special tour of the museum and participate in the “Imagineering: Creative Problem Solving” workshop, where the youth will learn about the research and design of Walt Disney’s most iconic and revolutionary projects and attractions. The Warriors’ “Learning Without Limits” program, presented by ABD, will have brought more than 400 KIPP Bay Area students to museums throughout the Bay Area by the program’s completion this season.

Earlier this season, the Warriors and ABD brought 80 sixth grade students from KIPP Bayview Academy for a special tour of the Museum of the African Diaspora in San Francisco on Feb. 26 in celebration of Black History Month. Students learned about the African Diaspora across history, beginning with the origin of human existence through the contemporary diaspora that has affected communities and cultures around the world.

“Learning Without Limits” also hosted 120 sixth grade students from KIPP Summit Academy for a trip to the Oakland Museum of California on Nov. 14. The students experienced STEM through hands-on exhibits that showcased the diversity of the state’s climate, geology, habitats and wildlife, while exploring contemporary issues of land use, environmental conflict and conservation projects.

To tip-off the program this season, 120 sixth grade students from KIPP Heritage Academy took a field trip to The Tech Museum of Innovation in San Jose on Sept. 19 for another STEM-focused program outside the classroom. Students discovered science and engineering through the study of roller coasters, exploring kinetic and potential energy, friction and the engineering process by designing and prototyping their own roller coasters. The youth also experienced other exhibits including Tech Studio, BioDesign Studio, Cyber Detectives and Innovations in Health Care.

The “Learning Without Limits” program, presented by ABD, is celebrating its fifth season of providing Bay Area youth with engaging educational experiences not found in the typical classroom. By partnering with KIPP Bay Area and various establishments in the Bay Area, the Warriors and ABD have attempted to expand the learning opportunities for local youth with a special focus on STEM education this season.