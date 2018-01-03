Steve Kerr Named Western Conference Coach of the Month

Golden State Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr has been named NBA Western Conference Coach of the Month for games played in December, the league announced today. Kerr led the Warriors to a league-best 13-2 (.877) record, their highest winning percentage during the month of December in franchise history.

Steve Kerr Coach of the Month Awards Month Record December 2017 13-2 January 2017 12-2 October/November 2016 16-2 March 2016 15-2 March 2015 16-2 January 2015 12-3

During the month, Golden State led the league in assists (30.9), blocked shots (8.3), point differential (+9.3) and opponent field goal percentage (.425). Golden State won a season-best 11-straight games from November 29-December 22 becoming just the fourth team in NBA history to compile a double-digit win streak in five consecutive campaigns. Additionally, the 11-game win streak was the 11th double-digit win streak in Warriors franchise history, and eighth such streak in the last five seasons.

On December 8, the Warriors become the 11th team in NBA history to complete a six-game road trip with an undefeated 6-0 record, following a victory over the Detroit Pistons. Golden State began the trip with a win over the Los Angeles Lakers before earning wins in Orlando, Miami, New Orleans, Charlotte and Detroit. The Warriors were the first team since the 2008-09 Lakers to finish with a 6-0 record on a road trip.

Kerr has earned Coach of the Month honors six times in his career. Prior to this season, Kerr won the award in January 2015, March 2015, March 2016, October/November 2016, and January 2017.

Toronto’s Dwane Casey earned Coach of the Month honors in the Eastern Conference.