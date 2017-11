The Golden State Warriors have recalled center Damian Jones from the Santa Cruz Warriors of the NBA G League, the team announced today.

Jones, who was assigned to the NBA G League on October 25, appeared in five games (all starts) with Santa Cruz, averaging 12.2 points on 59.0 percent shooting from the floor (23-of-29 FG), 6.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 2.60 blocks in 24.0 minutes per game.