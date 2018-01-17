Warriors Assign Damian Jones to Santa Cruz

The 2017 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have assigned center Damian Jones to the team’s G League affiliate in Santa Cruz, the team announced today. Additionally, two-way guard Quinn Cook has re-joined Santa Cruz.

Jones has appeared in 27 games (all starts) with Santa Cruz this season, averaging 15.6 points on a league-best 68.6 percent shooting from the field (175-255 FG), 8.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.15 blocks in 30.7 minutes per game. In one game with Golden State, the center grabbed one rebound in two minutes versus Memphis on Dec. 20.

Cook, who has amassed 18 days of NBA service, has played in 18 games (all starts) with Santa Cruz, averaging 22.9 points, 7.8 assists, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.06 steals in 36.0 minutes per game. In 10 games with Golden State, the guard is averaging 3.2 points, 1.6 assists, and 1.1 rebounds in 10.3 minutes per game.