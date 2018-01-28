Warriors Assign Damian Jones to Santa Cruz

The 2017 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have assigned center Damian Jones to the team’s G League affiliate in Santa Cruz, the team announced today.

Jones has started all 31 games for the Santa Cruz Warriors this season, averaging 15.5 points on a league-high 68.1 percent shooting from the floor (196-288) with 8.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.06 blocks in 30.5 minutes. In one game with Golden State, the center grabbed one rebound in two minutes versus Memphis on Dec. 20.