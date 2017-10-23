It’s Official: Tanduay Rum and Golden State Warriors Link Up in Historic Partnership

Tanduay Rum from the Philippines, Asia’s first and the world’s largest dark rum brand, announced today they are partnering with the 2017 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors as an official partner of the team, marking a first of its kind for a Philippine brand to partner with an NBA Championship team.

“Tanduay is proud, and as basketball fans, thrilled to be associated with the Golden State Warriors,” said President of Tanduay Rum Lucio Tan, Jr. “The world champions of rum teamed with the 2017 NBA Champions? Let’s toast to that!”

As part of the partnership, Tanduay Rum will be designated as an official partner of the Golden State Warriors as well as the title sponsor of the team’s Tanduay Rum Club inside Oracle Arena, located on the mezzazine suite level. Tanduay Rum crafted, specialty cocktails will also be available at select beverage stands throughout Oracle Arena. Tanduay Rum will also be a presenting sponsor of the Warriors Filipino Heritage Night tailgate party on Sunday, October 29, as well as several other games within the year and will have a variety of signage integrated throughout the venue.

“With our over 500,000 Facebook followers from the Philippines and having a large Filipino following in the Bay Area, this partnership is a perfect fit for both of our brands,” said Warriors Chief Marketing Officer Chip Bowers. “This partnership is also another great way we are able to engage with our fans at a global level.”

Tanduay Rum’s history and legacy dates back to 1854 and represents the triumph of the Filipino Spirit around the world. Tanduay Rum is made with world class, heirloom sugarcane, grown in the Tropical Islands of the Philippines, where the climate produces the sweetest varietals in the world. Tanduay Rum is a proudly Philippine made Rum that is distinctly Filipino and undeniably world class.