Andre Iguodala Injury Update - 5/30/18

Posted: May 30, 2018

Warriors forward Andre Iguodala, who missed the last four (4) games of the Western Conference Finals after suffering a left lateral leg contusion/bone bruise in Game 3 vs. Houston on May 20, was evaluated by the team’s medical staff yesterday. The evaluation indicated that Iguodala is making progress; however, the pain that accompanies the bone bruise persists, as does inflammation of the nerve surrounding his left knee. He is currently listed as out for Game 1 of the NBA Finals and will be re-evaluated again prior to Game 2.

