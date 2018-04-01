Warriors' Hoops for Kids Program Donates $450,000 to Youth in the Bay Area

The Warriors Community Foundation, in partnership with Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), the Koret Foundation and Taube Philanthropies, raised nearly $450,000 for eight organizations via the Hoops for Kids program this season, it was announced today.

Through the Hoops for Kids program, each Warriors three-pointer during the regular season yields $500 for eight organizations working locally to improve opportunities and outcomes for youth. The Warriors have connected on 863 three-pointers in 2017-18 to mark the fourth consecutive season that the team has hit at least 800 threes, raising critical funds for local youth development and education. For detailed information on the beneficiaries, please visit warriors.com/kids.

“This initiative is special because the team’s on-court performance directly benefits the off-court performance of countless children in our Bay Area community,” said Warriors Owner Joe Lacob. “I have a deep passion for the Warriors Community Foundation’s mission and what it stands for, and along with programs like Hoops for Kids, we’re proud to have donated more than $9 million over the last five years directly to organizations that touch the lives of so many children.”

“These eight organizations do incredibly impactful work helping countless youth in disadvantaged communities. We are honored to support them in their efforts,” said Joanne Pasternack, Warriors Vice President of Community Relations and Executive Director of the Warriors Community Foundation. “Through Hoops for Kids, we have an opportunity to shine additional light on their programs throughout the season and to celebrate and share their success stories.”

This year’s Hoops for Kids program supports the following organizations:

Including the Hoops for Kids program, the Warriors Community Foundation will have committed more than $1.2 million in total giving over the 2017-18 season. On October 28, 2017, the Foundation announced $1.2 million in grants to 49 organizations targeting educational equity in Alameda and San Francisco Counties. Since its founding in 2012, the Warriors Community Foundation has delivered more than $9 million in impact to support education and youth development in the Bay Area. To learn more about the Warriors Community Foundation, please visit warriors.com/foundation.

About the Warriors Community Foundation

The Warriors Community Foundation supports education and youth development to promote thriving students, schools and communities. The Foundation makes grants to improve educational equity in Alameda and San Francisco Counties, refurbishes public basketball courts around the Bay Area, and donates thousands of tickets each season to local schools and nonprofits. Established in 2012 under the new Lacob and Guber ownership group, the Foundation extends the team’s impact locally and continues a longstanding tradition of community involvement. It is sustained by generous contributions from Warriors owners, players, partners and fans. To learn more, visit warriors.org.

About Pacific Gas and Electric Company

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), and the PG&E Corporation Foundation strive to power strong communities throughout Northern and Central California. In 2016, PG&E contributed more than $28 million to more than 1,600 charitable organizations, including matching the generosity of employees who donated more than $8.4 million and volunteered more than 96,000 hours to company-supported events. Community investments are funded entirely by the company’s shareholders. For more information, visit pge.com/community.

About the Koret Foundation

Based in San Francisco, the Koret Foundation is committed to strengthening the Bay Area community and nurturing the continuity of the Jewish people worldwide. Since its founding in 1979, Koret has awarded over $500 million in grants to an array of outstanding organizations doing important work in these areas. For more information about the Koret Foundation, please visit http://www.koret.org.

About Taube Philanthropies

For over 30 years, Taube Philanthropies has been a leader in supporting diverse educational, cultural, and community organizations in the San Francisco Bay Area, Poland and Israel. Founded by Tad Taube in 1981, the organization works to ensure that free citizens have the full opportunity for advancement of their goals and dreams. Taube Philanthropies is committed to collaborative giving – enhancing charitable impact through partnerships and active engagement with individual donors, foundations and other charitable organizations. For more information, visit taubephilanthropies.org.