Warriors Sign Jacob Evans to Contract

The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have signed rookie guard/forward Jacob Evans to a contract, the team announced today. The Warriors selected Evans out of the University of Cincinnati with the 28th overall pick in the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft on June 21.

Evans, 21, tallied averages of 11.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.14 steals in 29.1 minutes over 105 career games in three seasons with Cincinnati. The 6’6” guard/forward earned 2017-18 American Athletic Conference First Team honors in his junior season, helping the Bearcats match a school record with 31 wins while leading the club in points (13.0) and assists (3.1).

Evans will participate in summer league with the Warriors, which tips off today in Sacramento