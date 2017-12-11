Kevin Durant Named Western Conference Player of the Week

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant has been named the Week 8 Western Conference Player of the Week, the NBA announced today. The award is the first Player of the Week honor of the season for Durant and the Warriors, and his 26th overall weekly recognition.

Durant led the Warriors to a 3-0 record on the week, capping off a perfect six-game road-trip, and in the process becoming just the 11th team in NBA history to have a 6-0 record on a road-trip. He averaged 30.0 points to go with 9.3 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 1.00 steal and 2.67 blocks in 36.4 minutes per game. The forward recorded his first triple-double of the season (ninth of his career) at Charlotte on Dec. 6, finishing with 35 points 11 rebounds and 10 assists. He joined James Harden as the only players this season to record a triple-double with at least 35 points.

The award marks the 48th time a Warriors player has been named Player of the Week since the NBA began giving out the award in 1979. Indiana’s Victor Oladipo was named Player of the Week in the Eastern Conference.