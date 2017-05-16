Kevin Durant Charity Foundation Unveils Four Newly Renovated Basketball Courts at Oakland's Lincoln Square Park

Warriors All-Star forward Kevin Durant, as part of the Kevin Durant Charity Foundation's BUILD IT AND THEY WILL BALL program, unveiled four newly refurbished basketball courts at Lincoln Square Park in downtown Oakland on Wednesday, May 17. Durant, in partnership with the Warriors Community Foundation, the Good Tidings Foundation, the LISC/ESPN Pilot Home Court Program and the Finish Line Youth Foundation, hosted a court unveiling ceremony inside the new Lincoln Square Gym at 261 11th Street, Oakland.

“Being able to bring the BUILD IT AND THEY WILL BALL program to Oakland is a great honor for me,” said Durant. “Just this week I’ve had the opportunity to bring this program to my hometown of Seat Pleasant and now my current home in Oakland, with plans to continue to expand throughout the world. This program means a lot to me and I’m proud that I can help the next generation of kids chase their dreams on new, fresh courts.”

At the unveiling at Lincoln Square Gym, over 200 Oakland youth, ages 6-18, had the opportunity to interact with the 2013-14 NBA MVP during basketball clinics on the four newly renovated basketball courts, led by Warriors Basketball Camp staff.

Through his Kevin Durant Charity Foundation’s signature program, BUILD IT AND THEY WILL BALL, the Warriors All-Star Forward has completed court renovations in Oklahoma City, OK, Austin, TX; Seattle, WA; Guangzhou, China; and Berlin, Germany along with unveiling two newly renovated basketball courts in his hometown of Seat Pleasant, Maryland today, Monday, May 15. Upcoming court renovations will include additional locations in the Bay Area (Summer 2017), New York City (June 2017) and Delhi, India (Summer 2017).

Through the Warriors Makin’ Hoops program, the Warriors Community Foundation and Good Tidings Foundation have refurbished over 70 basketball courts around the Bay Area since 2000, helping to revitalize local neighborhoods and communities.