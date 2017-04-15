Dual Events: Golden State Warriors Playoff Game & Oakland A's Game

Sunday, April 16

12:30 p.m. – Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers

1:05 p.m. – Oakland A’s vs. Houston Astros

The Golden State Warriors and Oakland A’s will host concurrent home games on Sunday, April 16 during the First Round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena and the Oakland Alameda Coliseum. Parking lots are expected to fill quickly. Fans are encouraged to arrive as early as possible or to make use of public transportation. Cash and parking pass parking lots will open at 9:30 a.m. and doors will open at 10:30 a.m.