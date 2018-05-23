Draymond Green Named to 2017-18 NBA All-Defensive Second Team

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been named to the 2017-18 NBA All-Defensive Second Team, the league announced today. Green has been named to the All-Defensive Team in each of the last four seasons, joining Nate Thurmond (1971-74) as the only players in franchise history to earn four consecutive All-Defensive accolades. In Warriors history, only Thurmond (five) has more career All-Defensive Team selections than Green (four).

Green, the reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year, tallied averages of 11.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 1.36 steals and 1.30 blocks in 32.7 minutes over 70 games in 2017-18. The 6’7” forward was one of four players to average at least 1.30 steals and 1.30 blocks this season, along with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis and Andre Drummond, and is the second player in Warriors history to average at least one block and one steal per game in at least four seasons (Joe Barry Carroll) since blocks and steals were first recorded in 1973-74.

GSW Multiple All-Defensive Team Honors Player All-Defensive Honors Nate Thurmond 5 Draymond Green 4 Jamaal Wilkes 2

Green earned his third consecutive NBA All-Star nod in 2017-18 and became the franchise’s all-time leader in career triple-doubles with 22 (three this season), passing the previous mark of 20 held by Tom Gola. The Warriors posted their fifth consecutive 50-win season (58-24, .707), capturing their fourth-straight Pacific Division crown.

Players were awarded two points for each NBA All-Defensive First Team vote and one point for each Second Team vote. Voters selected two guards, two forwards and one center for each team, choosing players at the position they play regularly. Players who received votes at multiple positions were slotted at the position where they received the most votes.