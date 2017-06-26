Draymond Green Named to 2016-17 NBA All-Defensive First Team

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been named to the 2016-17 NBA All-Defensive First Team, the league announced today. Green has been named to the All-Defensive First Team in each of the last three seasons, becoming the first player in Warriors history to earn three such honors.

Warriors All-Defensive First Team Members Player Year Draymond Green 2016-17 Draymond Green 2015-16 Draymond Green 2014-15 Andre Iguodala 2013-14 Nate Thurmond 1970-71 Nate Thurmond 1968-69

Green, who was also named to the All-NBA Third Team this season, tallied averages of 10.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.38 blocks in 32.5 minutes over 76 games, while leading the league with a career-high 2.03 steals. The 6’7” forward became the first player to tally averages of at least 10 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block over the course of a season since blocks and steals were first recorded in 1973-74, while becoming the first player in Warriors history to total at least 150 steals and 100 blocks in a single campaign.

Green is a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year at tonight’s inaugural NBA Awards in New York, along with Utah’s Rudy Gobert and San Antonio’s Kawhi Leonard, after finishing as runner-up for the award in each of the past two seasons.

Golden State went an NBA-best 67-15 (.817) in 2016-17, becoming the first team in NBA history to win at least 67 games in three-straight seasons (67, 73, 67), and set an NBA postseason record for best single-season playoff winning percentage with a 16-1 mark (.941) en route to their second NBA title in three seasons.

Players were awarded two points for each First Team vote and one point for each Second Team vote, as selected by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. Voters were asked to select two guards, two forwards and one center for each team, choosing players at the position they play regularly. Players who received votes at multiple positions were slotted at the position where they received the most votes.

Below are the balloting results for the 2016-17 NBA All-Defensive Teams. The balloting was tabulated by the independent accounting firm of Ernst & Young LLP.

2016-17 NBA ALL-DEFENSIVE FIRST TEAM

Position Player, Team 1st Team Votes 2nd Team Votes Total Points Forward Draymond Green, Golden State 99 -- 198 Center Rudy Goberrt, Utah 97 2 196 Forward Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio 93 6 192 Guard Chris Paul, L.A. Clippers 61 18 140 Guard Patrick Beverley, Houston 38 34 110

2016-17 NBA ALL-DEFENSIVE SECOND TEAM

Position Player, Team 1st Team Votes 2nd Team Votes Total Points Guard Tony Allen, Memphis 17 46 80 Guard Danny Green, San Antonio 21 26 68 Center Anthony Davis, New Orleans -- 58 58 Forward Andre Roberson, Oklahoma City 3 47 53 Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee 7 21 35

Other players receiving votes, with point totals (First Team votes in parentheses): Avery Bradley, Boston, 46 (12); Klay Thompson, Golden State, 45 (16); John Wall, Washington, 38 (14); DeAndre Jordan, LA Clippers, 35 (1); Paul Millsap, Atlanta, 35; Hassan Whiteside, Miami, 25 (1); Marcus Smart, Boston, 21 (5); Jimmy Butler, Chicago, 18; LeBron James, Cleveland, 12 (1); Robert Covington, Philadelphia, 11 (2); Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City, 10 (5); Paul George, Indiana, 7; Kevin Durant, Golden State, 6; Dwight Howard, Atlanta, 6 (1); Mike Conley, Memphis, 5 (1); Jae Crowder, Boston, 5; Jrue Holiday, New Orleans, 5; Wesley Matthews, Dallas, 4 (2); Stephen Curry, Golden State, 3; Andre Iguodala, Golden State, 3 (1); Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Charlotte, 3; Ricky Rubio, Minnesota, 3; P.J. Tucker, Toronto, 3; Trevor Ariza, Houston, 2; Nicolas Batum, Charlotte, 2; Marc Gasol, Memphis, 2; Eric Gordon, Houston, 2 (1); Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota, 2 (1); Steven Adams, Oklahoma City, 1; LaMarcus Aldridge, San Antonio, 1; Al-Farouq Aminu, Portland, 1; Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Detroit, 1; George Hill, Utah, 1; Serge Ibaka, Toronto, 1; Damian Lillard, Portland, 1; Luc Mbah a Moute, LA Clippers, 1; Austin Rivers, LA Clippers, 1; Isaiah Thomas, Boston, 1; Cody Zeller, Charlotte, 1.