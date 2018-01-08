Stephen Curry Named Western Conference Player of the Week

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been named the Week 12 Western Conference Player of the Week, the NBA announced today. The award is the first Player of the Week honor of the season for Curry and his 11th overall weekly recognition.

Most Player of the Week Awards, Warriors History Player POW Awards Stephen Curry 11 Tim Hardaway 5 Klay Thompson 4 Chris Mullin 4 Baron Davis 4

Curry helped lead the Warriors to a 3-0 week, capped off by a season-high 45-point performance at Los Angeles on Jan. 6 in which he notched new career-highs in free-throws made (15) and attempted (16). He netted a game-high 32 points at Dallas on Jan. 3, including the game-winning three-point field goal with 3.0 seconds remaining. During the week, he averaged 35.3 points (2nd in the NBA) on 53.3 percent shooting from the field (32-of-60) and 46.2 percent from beyond the arc (18-of-39), 6.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.66 steals in 33.7 minutes per contest.

The award marks the 49th time a Warriors player has been named Player of the Week since the NBA began giving out the award in 1979 and the second award this season (Durant – Week 8). Toronto’s DeMar DeRozan was named Player of the Week in the Eastern Conference.