Stephen Curry Injury Update - 4/14/18

Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who suffered a Grade 2 left MCL sprain on March 23 and has missed the team’s last 10 games, was examined yesterday by the team’s medical staff. The examination indicated that Stephen has made steady functional progress since the injury and, as a result, he will intensify his on-court rehabilitation in the coming days, which will include more running and lateral movement. He will be re-evaluated again in one (1) week.