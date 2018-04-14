(Noah Graham/NBAE/Getty Images)

Stephen Curry Injury Update - 4/14/18

Posted: Apr 14, 2018

Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who suffered a Grade 2 left MCL sprain on March 23 and has missed the team’s last 10 games, was examined yesterday by the team’s medical staff. The examination indicated that Stephen has made steady functional progress since the injury and, as a result, he will intensify his on-court rehabilitation in the coming days, which will include more running and lateral movement. He will be re-evaluated again in one (1) week.

Become eligible to win free tickets for every game! Plus, receive ticket offers, gameday information and more!

Tags
Curry, Stephen, Warriors

Related Content

Curry, Stephen

Warriors