Stephen Curry Injury Update - 12/26/17

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who suffered a sprained right ankle on December 4 at New Orleans and has missed the last nine games, was re-evaluated by the team’s medical staff earlier today. The evaluation indicated that Stephen continues to make good progress overall. After participating in one modified on-court scrimmage session late last week, the goal moving forward will be to build his tolerance by increasing his on-court practice demands and intensity. He will be re-evaluated again on Friday.